eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:00   

eQ PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
29 March 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: NBE Holding Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Berner, Nicolas
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210326114435_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: fi0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR

eQ Plc
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi


