Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

29 March 2021 2.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Leinonen, Jukka Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210326104908_2 Issuer Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-03-26 Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF) Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009010854 Volume: 863 Unit price: Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 863 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi

President and CEO

Additional information:

Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810

Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

