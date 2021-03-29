 
Lassila & Tikanoja plc Managers' transactions - Jukka Leinonen

29.03.2021, 13:00   

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
29 March 2021 2.00 pm

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leinonen, Jukka  
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
     
Initial Notification  
Reference number: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028_20210326104908_2
     
Issuer
Name: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
     
Transaction details
Transaction date: 2021-03-26
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument: Share
ISIN: FI0009010854
 
Volume: 863
Unit price: Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 863
Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro

 

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Eero Hautaniemi
President and CEO

Additional information:
Eero Hautaniemi, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810
Valtteri Palin, CFO, tel. +358 40 734 7749

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that makes circular economy a reality. Together with our customers, we keep materials, properties and factories in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers maintain the value of their properties and materials while protecting the environment. We achieve this by delivering responsible and sustainable service solutions that make the daily lives of our customers easier. With operations in Finland and Sweden, L&T employs 8,100 people. Net sales in 2020 amounted to EUR 751.9 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. 

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.lt.fi/en




