New Jersey, USA (ots) - Thanks to the internet, anyone can find out a lot in a

short time by means of a computer and thanks to today's digital technologies.

The internet simplifies life, but it also harbours dangers from people who use

the internet for questionable purposes, which is certainly not what the

inventors of the internet, Robert "Bob" Elliot Kahn and Vint Cerf, had in mind.



Rainer von Holst - alias Jan Faber - has harmed thousands of investors worldwide

and cheated people out of their money with his online service

"Gerlachreport.com" ( https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerlachreport.com ) as well

as with "Wurst Welten AG" and "Welten AG".





In this context, an article from April-27-2020, by Stiftung Warentest is ofinterest: "According to the Augsburg Regional Court, there is an extraditionrequest from Germany for the investment shark Rainer von Holst, who fled to theUSA".Since 2015, Rainer von Holst, who is wanted worldwide, has been "on the move" onthe internet and claims that his "payroll" includes many journalists whom he hasbought because they no longer have a job due to the economically catastrophictimes for the print media, but are well educated and therefore write everythinghe demands. He also has journalists from large business media "in his pocket".One of the "journalists" who is said to be on Reiner von Holst's so-calledpayroll would come from the Federal Republic of Germany, he would be Rainer vonHolst's "all-purpose weapon", his name would be Jakob B. and he would write fora major German business newspaper, so that he, Rainer von Holst, could "takecare of anyone in the media who does not pay him money", at least that is what"information" from Rainer von Holst's network claims.In this background, Jakob B. is currently under extended investigation by thepublic prosecutor's office, the accusation is: "extortion in several cases","death threat", "financial market manipulation", "incitement to mediamanipulation" and "money laundering".It should be interesting for the judiciary why Jakob B. writes articles in amajor German business newspaper, but "forgets" to report on the letterboxcompany "Osint Group", although he demonstrably has information about itsquestionable "existence" and lack of authorisation as a recognised US auditor?The bigger and better known a company, its product or even the entrepreneurhimself is, the more interesting he seems to be for the criminal machinations ofRainer von Holst and his accomplices. The fact that von Holst has been foolingthe German judiciary for many years is no longer a secret, not only in Germanjudicial circles; Europol and Interpol are also hunting Rainer von Holst.