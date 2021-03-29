 
Rainer von Holst, V999 and the Blockchain, or the question what does the investor need to know? (FOTO)

New Jersey, USA (ots) - Thanks to the internet, anyone can find out a lot in a
short time by means of a computer and thanks to today's digital technologies.
The internet simplifies life, but it also harbours dangers from people who use
the internet for questionable purposes, which is certainly not what the
inventors of the internet, Robert "Bob" Elliot Kahn and Vint Cerf, had in mind.

Rainer von Holst - alias Jan Faber - has harmed thousands of investors worldwide
and cheated people out of their money with his online service
"Gerlachreport.com" ( https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gerlachreport.com ) as well
as with "Wurst Welten AG" and "Welten AG".

In this context, an article from April-27-2020, by Stiftung Warentest is of
interest: "According to the Augsburg Regional Court, there is an extradition
request from Germany for the investment shark Rainer von Holst, who fled to the
USA".

Since 2015, Rainer von Holst, who is wanted worldwide, has been "on the move" on
the internet and claims that his "payroll" includes many journalists whom he has
bought because they no longer have a job due to the economically catastrophic
times for the print media, but are well educated and therefore write everything
he demands. He also has journalists from large business media "in his pocket".

One of the "journalists" who is said to be on Reiner von Holst's so-called
payroll would come from the Federal Republic of Germany, he would be Rainer von
Holst's "all-purpose weapon", his name would be Jakob B. and he would write for
a major German business newspaper, so that he, Rainer von Holst, could "take
care of anyone in the media who does not pay him money", at least that is what
"information" from Rainer von Holst's network claims.

In this background, Jakob B. is currently under extended investigation by the
public prosecutor's office, the accusation is: "extortion in several cases",
"death threat", "financial market manipulation", "incitement to media
manipulation" and "money laundering".

It should be interesting for the judiciary why Jakob B. writes articles in a
major German business newspaper, but "forgets" to report on the letterbox
company "Osint Group", although he demonstrably has information about its
questionable "existence" and lack of authorisation as a recognised US auditor?

The bigger and better known a company, its product or even the entrepreneur
himself is, the more interesting he seems to be for the criminal machinations of
Rainer von Holst and his accomplices. The fact that von Holst has been fooling
the German judiciary for many years is no longer a secret, not only in German
judicial circles; Europol and Interpol are also hunting Rainer von Holst.
