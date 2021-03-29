Inzyon launches CSR monitor for company sustainability intelligence and compliance measures

STOCKHOLM, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inzyon launches its Corporate Social Responsibility - CSR - Monitor, supporting companies' analysis, measures and activities to comply with the rapidly and ever-increasing volumes of regulatory requirements on the topic of sustainability. It provides a combination of near-real-time global Sustainability Intelligence with tools for hands on analysis and reporting for increased compliance and competitiveness.

"With the CSR Monitor we aim at supporting companies' management teams to keep up with, act upon, and utilize the competitive edges enabled by the developing frameworks of sustainability. We are proud to provide a tool for industry that will contribute to a gradually increased fulfilment of the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals", says Gabriel Anderbjörk, CEO of Inzyon and continues, "By adding the CSR monitor to our already existing services, the Sustainability Classification Framework and the ESG monitor, we now cover the entire field of sustainability compliance, from financial market actors to industry operations management, with identical information models, thereby enabling coherent communications and reporting structures through the entire chain."

Background - why is this needed?

Companies, in particular listed Companies, are rapidly becoming subject to harsh requirements on sustainability compliance, not only on Climate Action matters, as many believe, but on the full scale of UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals. Regulators such a ESMA (European Securities and Market Authority) and UN backed bodies such as PRI (Principles for Responsible Investment) have adopted a "follow the money approach" by putting severe requirements on the financial industry that is rapidly spilling over on any listed, and later unlisted, companies, seeking funding of any kind.

The EU regulation 2019/2088 (the SDFR - Sustainability Finance Disclosure Regulation) with its PAI (Principal adverse Impact) measures, the EU TEG taxonomy with its DNSH (Doing No Significant Harm) factors and the NFRD (the Non-Financial Reporting Directive 2014/95/EU, that is in the process of being updated) are three of the currently most discussed frameworks, gradually being put into effect during 2021. The challenge is that few, if any, today have clear views on how these regulations are to be implemented, even if they are rapidly coming into force.