WeedMD Announces Supplemental Listing of Warrants

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has accepted for listing 19,046,875 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”) issued in connection with the Company’s previously announced bought deal short-form prospectus offering of units. The TSXV has advised that these Warrants will be listed for trading on the TSXV under the symbol “WMD.WT” effective at market open on March 30, 2021.



Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share until March 12, 2023. If after March 12, 2022 the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV is equal to or greater than $0.96 per Common Share for the preceding 10 consecutive trading days, the Company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to a date that is 30 trading days following the date of the Company issues a press release disclosing such acceleration.

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture between the Company and TSX Trust Company dated March 12, 2021, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Digital Marketing & Awareness Service Agreement

WeedMD also announced today that it has engaged Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA"), a digital media marketing company that provides online outreach services (such as advertising, marketing and branding) to small and mid-cap public companies, effective as of March 18, 2021 (the “Service Agreement”) for an initial term of one year. The Company expects to receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions and extensive search engine marketing on the AGORACOM network over the period. Pursuant to the Service Agreement, WeedMD intends to issue shares to AGORA in exchange for the online services. The Company will pay a total fee of C$100,000 + HST by way of common shares (“Shares for Services”) of the Company, in incremental payments as follows: