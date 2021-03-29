 
Todos Medical Completes Automation Equipment Installation and Training for a Laboratory Client in Brooklyn, NY

·       Automation solution increases processing capacity to 6,000 PCR tests per day, expandable to 12,000 daily tests with minor upgrades

·       Client entered into contract with the State of Kentucky to provide PCR testing for nursing home facilities

NEW YORK, NY, and REHOVAT, ISRAEL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), an in vitro diagnostics company focused on distributing comprehensive solutions for COVID-19 screening, diagnosis and immune support, as well as developing blood tests for early detection of cancer and Alzheimer’s disease, today announced the successful installation of automated lab equipment and completion of training for a lab client in Brooklyn, NY. The implementation of the Todos automation solution has expanded the lab’s processing capacity to 6,000 PCR tests per day from 500 PCR tests per day, with the potential to quickly expand to up to 12,000 PCR tests per day. The lab will be implementing EUA approved PCR testing for COVID-19 testing, as well as COVID + influenza A & B PCR testing upon request for select clients. Additionally, through the future implementation of pooling, the lab could potentially increase processing capacity to in excess of 40,000 PCR tests per day at a 4:1 ratio.

The Todos automation solution is expected to be instrumental in helping this lab client service a new contract recently entered into with the State of Kentucky to conduct testing for nursing home clients. The Company expects nursing homes to continue to conduct surveillance testing for COVID-19 for at least the next several years.

“After considerable work helping to complete the installation process, our Brooklyn lab client has successfully completed training and is now able to report PCR testing results utilizing our process,” said Gerald E. Commissiong, President & CEO of Todos Medical. “We are now focused on continuing to serve our lab clients, with a hyper-focus on helping them upgrade their saliva PCR testing capabilities to meet the needs of new testing populations that we expect will be conducting COVID testing for the foreseeable future, such as schools, skilled nursing facilities and sports & entertainment venues.”

