Aurora Spine receives IRB approval for Multicenter Study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation Device for Relief of Back Pain

The IRB is an FDA-registered constituted group that has been formally designated to review and monitor biomedical research involving human subjects. Under FDA regulations, an IRB has the authority to approve, require modifications (to secure approval), or disapprove research. This group review serves an important role in the protection of the rights and welfare of human research subjects.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Spine Corporation (“Aurora Spine” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ASG) (OTCQB: ASAPF), a designer and manufacturer of innovative medical devices that improve spinal surgery outcomes, today announced that it has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval for its new multicenter study of its ZIP Interspinous Fixation device for patients suffering from back pain due to symptomatic degenerative disc disease.

"Aurora recently conducted an advanced training session and cadaver lab that introduced leading neurosurgical, orthopedic, and pain management physicians to the ZIP implant. With more than 5,000 procedures already completed worldwide, ZIP is safe and effective in an outpatient setting. The IRB approval allows us to launch our multicenter, prospective clinical study to investigate the efficacy of the ZIP device in managing low back pain and improving quality of life in patients suffering from a symptomatic degenerative disc. We have established a great relationship with Celéri Health for the data portion of our project using their Real World Outcomes platform," commented Trent Northcutt, Aurora’s President, CEO, and co-founder.

“The ZIP study is an important milestone for the physician community as we are committed to helping patients experiencing chronic back pain by advancing the benefits of the ZIP Screwless procedure through vigorous clinical research,” said Jason E. Pope, MD, a pain interventionalist based in Santa Rosa, CA.

“This multicenter study will involve 100 patients with results expected this year. The study is designed to demonstrate reproducible outcomes in the real-world with attention to pain, function, and quality of life. We are excited to pursue this evidence-based pathway on the ZIP implant family that has already demonstrated worldwide success. The enthusiasm from the investigators has been outstanding,” said Michael A. Fishman, MD, MBA., Director of Research at the Center for Interventional Pain & Spine in Lancaster, PA. “Site selection has commenced, and we are appreciative of all the support from our stellar group of physicians across the country to bring this pivotal technology to market. We believe this is the future of Ultra-Minimally Invasive Spine (u-MIS) procedures.”