SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

S&T AG (update)

Technology

MCap EUR 1.4bn

BUY, PT EUR 31.00 (+47% potential)

S&T AG_update

S&T reported solid 2020 results, with both the top line and EBITDA coming in ahead of updated guidance. The group had a strong start to the year with order intake witnessing an acceleration in recent months. Thus, for 2021, it expects revenues of at least EUR 1.4bn and EBITDA of minimum EUR 140m and aims to raise its earnings per share to EUR 1.00 (2020: EUR 0.86 / eAR EUR 1.07). Thus, S&T remains an attractive growth play at a favourable price, which is why we maintain our BUY rating and price target of EUR 31.00 – upside 47%.

For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for companies which show strong share price momentum.

Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de