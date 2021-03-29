SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY
S&T reported solid 2020 results, with both the top line and EBITDA coming in ahead of updated guidance. The group had a strong start to the year with order intake witnessing an acceleration in recent months.
