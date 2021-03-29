 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
29.03.2021   

S&T reported solid 2020 results, with both the top line and EBITDA coming in ahead of updated guidance. The group had a strong start to the year with order intake witnessing an acceleration in recent months.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: S&T AG - Final 2020 in-line; Off to a good 2021; BUY S&T reported solid 2020 results, with both the top line and EBITDA coming in ahead of updated guidance. The group had a strong start to the year with order intake witnessing an acceleration in recent months. Thus, for 2021, it expects revenues of at least EUR 1.4bn and EBITDA of minimum EUR 140m and aims to raise its earnings per share to EUR 1.00 (2020: EUR 0.86 / eAR EUR 1.07).

