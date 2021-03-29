Building on an Existing Track Record of Health and Safety Excellence, Ameresco Expands Programs

The company maintains a long history of established safety practices and protocols at construction sites and operational assets, with individuals holding a variety of current OSHA, Environmental, and USACE EM 385-1-1 certifications. Due to the complexity of on-site projects where employee safety is of critical importance, Ameresco has historically utilized an integrated safety management approach to ensure that safety is incorporated in the planning and execution of all work, along with a master safety plan that functions as a basis for site specific plans at each of their worksites.

Ameresco, Inc. , (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its health and safety initiatives to include a Global Safety Ambassadors program. The company’s emphasis on safety excellence has instilled a relentless focus on the health and safety of their employees, contractors, customers, and communities.

The newly established Global Safety Ambassadors committee expands upon the previously instituted safety programs and includes two representatives – one management and one non-management level – from each of Ameresco’s business units. By establishing a concentrated committee dedicated to promoting and fostering employee and company safety, Ameresco’s Global Safety Ambassadors will solicit input and evaluate program performance to provide recommendations to senior and executive level management for continued overall process improvements. The program’s objectives include reducing the incidence of injury and illness throughout the company, improving overall safety in the work environment, maintaining lines of communication with all employees, and protecting the company’s assets.

In 2021, Ameresco executive vice president and director, David Anderson will serve as the Global Safety Ambassadors’ executive representative, acting as a liaison between the program and the management team. Ken Gross, Ameresco’s senior vice president of safety, quality and risk management, will act as committee chair, developing and leading the Global Safety Ambassadors program with his team located across the company.

“Having worked in the energy industry for over 35 years, I know there is nothing more important than a strong organizational foundation that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees, contractors, partners and communities,” said David Anderson, executive vice president and director at Ameresco. “Whether we are supporting educational campus operations, municipal buildings, commercial or industrial operations, or mission critical military operations, the health and safety of those around us are always front of mind. I believe the establishment and implementation of the Global Safety Ambassadors’ program will prove to be a vital component of our health and safety, quality assurance and risk management process.”