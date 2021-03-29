 
checkAd

Building on an Existing Track Record of Health and Safety Excellence, Ameresco Expands Programs

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 13:35  |  53   |   |   

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its health and safety initiatives to include a Global Safety Ambassadors program. The company’s emphasis on safety excellence has instilled a relentless focus on the health and safety of their employees, contractors, customers, and communities.

The company maintains a long history of established safety practices and protocols at construction sites and operational assets, with individuals holding a variety of current OSHA, Environmental, and USACE EM 385-1-1 certifications. Due to the complexity of on-site projects where employee safety is of critical importance, Ameresco has historically utilized an integrated safety management approach to ensure that safety is incorporated in the planning and execution of all work, along with a master safety plan that functions as a basis for site specific plans at each of their worksites.

The newly established Global Safety Ambassadors committee expands upon the previously instituted safety programs and includes two representatives – one management and one non-management level – from each of Ameresco’s business units. By establishing a concentrated committee dedicated to promoting and fostering employee and company safety, Ameresco’s Global Safety Ambassadors will solicit input and evaluate program performance to provide recommendations to senior and executive level management for continued overall process improvements. The program’s objectives include reducing the incidence of injury and illness throughout the company, improving overall safety in the work environment, maintaining lines of communication with all employees, and protecting the company’s assets.

In 2021, Ameresco executive vice president and director, David Anderson will serve as the Global Safety Ambassadors’ executive representative, acting as a liaison between the program and the management team. Ken Gross, Ameresco’s senior vice president of safety, quality and risk management, will act as committee chair, developing and leading the Global Safety Ambassadors program with his team located across the company.

“Having worked in the energy industry for over 35 years, I know there is nothing more important than a strong organizational foundation that prioritizes the health and safety of our employees, contractors, partners and communities,” said David Anderson, executive vice president and director at Ameresco. “Whether we are supporting educational campus operations, municipal buildings, commercial or industrial operations, or mission critical military operations, the health and safety of those around us are always front of mind. I believe the establishment and implementation of the Global Safety Ambassadors’ program will prove to be a vital component of our health and safety, quality assurance and risk management process.”

Seite 1 von 2
Ameresco Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Building on an Existing Track Record of Health and Safety Excellence, Ameresco Expands Programs Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the expansion of its health and safety initiatives to include a Global Safety Ambassadors program. The company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.03.21
Ameresco Solar Projects Advance Renewable Energy Resources Within Rhode Island
15.03.21
Ameresco Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in its Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
09.03.21
Ameresco Announces Completion of Energy Efficiency Project with the City of Santa Fe, New Mexico
05.03.21
Ameresco Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
04.03.21
Ameresco Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
02.03.21
Ameresco to Participate at Upcoming March Conferences
01.03.21
Ameresco Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
13
Ameresco. Grünes Energiemanagement. Biden Profiteur.