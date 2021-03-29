Adagene Announces Clinical Advancement for ADG116

-NEObody product candidate ADG116 has been well tolerated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial-

-Promising pharmacodynamic biomarker signals demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism-

-Poised for global expansion-

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced the interim dose-escalation data up to 0.3 mg/kg in its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in Australia evaluating the safety and tolerability of ADG116 in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors. ADG116 is a fully human, anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb), designed to target a unique conserved epitope of CTLA-4 and utilizes Adagene’s proprietary NEObody platform technology. ADG116 is designed to balance safety and efficacy through a novel mechanism of action; ADG116 maintains its original physiological function via partial blocking of CTLA-4 ligand binding, and in conjunction, depletes T reg in the tumor microenvironment via strong antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC).