Avicanna´s Majority Owned Colombian Subsidiary Attains 2021 THC Production Quota and Completes First Commercial Export of Aureus Branded THC Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to Chile

  • Avicanna has been granted its 2021 quota from the Colombian government to cultivate and process up to 10,267 kg of dry flower for exports in the form of crude and standardized extracts and final phyto-therapeutic pharmaceutical products and to produce seeds from registered psychoactive varieties for commercial purposes.
  • This is the first known import of THC Cannabis Extracts into Chile and will be utilized for pharmaceutical drug registration and commercialization.
  • This marks the first export of psychoactive Cannabis Extract as a part of the Aureus branded product offerings which have been successfully exported into 7 other countries.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna" or the "Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce that through its majority owned Colombian subsidiary, Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (“SMGH”), the Company has been granted a quota by the Colombian government to cultivate and process up to 10,267 kg of dry flower to manufacture psychoactive (THC) crude and standardized extracts and final phyto-therapeutic pharmaceutical products for export purposes and to produce seeds from registered psychoactive varieties for commercial purposes. The Company also announces that through SMGH it has completed its first commercial export to Chile. SMGH has successfully completed the export of 20.75 kilograms of high THC and high CBD full spectrum psychoactive cannabis resin (the “Cannabis Extracts”) to a leading Chilean homeopathic and naturopathic pharmaceutical company.

Substantial 2021 quota for THC

SMGH has been granted a cultivation manufacturing quota by the Colombian government permitting the company to process up to 10,267 kg of dry flower from its registered and optimized genetics to produce psychoactive derivatives. This substantial sum will be collectively utilized for the exports of crude and standardized extracts and finished phyto-therapeutic pharmaceutical forms. The quotas also allow SMGH to cultivate up to 1,720 cannabis plants to produce seeds from four of SMGH’s registered genetics. These seeds can be utilized to supply other licensed companies either inside Colombia or in foreign markets that permit the import, commercialization, and cultivation of cannabis. This positions the Company to be a supplier of THC-containing active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished products for medical purposes to several markets around the world that are welcoming such imports.

