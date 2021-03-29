Verrica Announces Election of Gary Goldenberg, MD, Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer, to Membership in the American Dermatological Association

“We congratulate Gary on his well-deserved election into the ADA, one of the highest honors in dermatology,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The ADA is the oldest and most prestigious dermatological society in the U.S. and its members are recognized leaders in dermatology research, education, organizational medicine, and patient care. Gary’s election into the ADA is a testament to his significant contributions to dermatology, and we are proud to have Gary on Verrica’s executive leadership team.”

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Gary Goldenberg, M.D., Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer, has been elected as an active member into the American Dermatological Association (ADA).

Founded in 1876, the ADA was the first national dermatological society in the United States. The ADA’s mission is to recognize, discuss and develop solutions for problems in the area of dermatologic health care, research and education. In the execution of its enduring mission, the ADA has been responsible for the development of a number of dermatologic organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, the Society for Investigative Dermatology, and the American Board of Dermatology. Membership in the ADA is achieved through nomination and election based on meritorious contributions to the field of medicine and dermatology.

