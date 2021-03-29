 
Verrica Announces Election of Gary Goldenberg, MD, Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer, to Membership in the American Dermatological Association

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Verrica) (NASDAQ: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Gary Goldenberg, M.D., Verrica’s Chief Medical Officer, has been elected as an active member into the American Dermatological Association (ADA).

“We congratulate Gary on his well-deserved election into the ADA, one of the highest honors in dermatology,” said Ted White, Verrica’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The ADA is the oldest and most prestigious dermatological society in the U.S. and its members are recognized leaders in dermatology research, education, organizational medicine, and patient care. Gary’s election into the ADA is a testament to his significant contributions to dermatology, and we are proud to have Gary on Verrica’s executive leadership team.”

Founded in 1876, the ADA was the first national dermatological society in the United States. The ADA’s mission is to recognize, discuss and develop solutions for problems in the area of dermatologic health care, research and education. In the execution of its enduring mission, the ADA has been responsible for the development of a number of dermatologic organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, the Society for Investigative Dermatology, and the American Board of Dermatology. Membership in the ADA is achieved through nomination and election based on meritorious contributions to the field of medicine and dermatology.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for skin diseases requiring medical interventions. Verrica’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is in development to treat molluscum, common warts and external genital warts, three of the largest unmet needs in medical dermatology. Verrica is also developing VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, for the treatment of plantar warts. The Company has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize LTX-315 for dermatologic oncology conditions.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:
A. Brian Davis
Chief Financial Officer
484.453.3300 ext. 103
info@verrica.com

William Windham
Solebury Trout
646.378.2946
wwindham@troutgroup.com

Media:
Zara Lockshin
Solebury Trout
646.378.2960
zlockshin@troutgroup.com


