Arena Minerals to Acquire Large, High-Grade Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LITH-ARG Acquisition LLC ("LITH-ARG") to acquire 100% of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project ("Sal de la Puna Project", or the "Project"), which covers 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina.

Eduardo Morales, Executive Chairman of Arena, commented: “The acquisition of Sal de la Puna is the first and important step in executing our business model. The Project presents many distinct advantages allowing us to be optimistic about a shortened production schedule, notably a favourable geochemistry similar to those we have worked on in the past, previously defined brine bodies, and large land holdings. The Project has the potential to define a large high-grade brine resource that is amenable to producing lithium chloride (“LiCl”) products alongside our Antofalla asset, which lies only 180 km south. For Arena to be able to acquire such a quality asset is a testament of the dept of the company in both its lithium expertise and its recently announced partnership with Ganfeng Lithium, a global leader in the industry.”

The Sal de la Puna Project

The Sal de la Puna Project covers approximately 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin located in the Puna region of Salta province at an average elevation of 4,000 metres above sea level. The project hosts a large portion of the Pastos Grandes salar adjacent and south of Millennial Lithium’s 12,700 hectare Pastos Grandes project and Litica’s Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project which shares the northern portion of the same salar. Litica is a subsidiary of Latin American leading oil and gas producers PlusPetrol S.A., who acquired LSC Lithium in 2019 giving them ownership of their lithium assets in Argentina. The Sal de la Puna project is also located 50 km north of Lithium X Energy Corp.’s project, which was sold for $265 million in 2018, where Mr. Morales and Mr. Randall were senior executives.