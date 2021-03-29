 
checkAd

Arena Minerals to Acquire Large, High-Grade Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with LITH-ARG Acquisition LLC ("LITH-ARG") to acquire 100% of the Sal de la Puna lithium brine project ("Sal de la Puna Project", or the "Project"), which covers 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin in Argentina.  

Eduardo Morales, Executive Chairman of Arena, commented: “The acquisition of Sal de la Puna is the first and important step in executing our business model. The Project presents many distinct advantages allowing us to be optimistic about a shortened production schedule, notably a favourable geochemistry similar to those we have worked on in the past, previously defined brine bodies, and large land holdings. The Project has the potential to define a large high-grade brine resource that is amenable to producing lithium chloride (“LiCl”) products alongside our Antofalla asset, which lies only 180 km south. For Arena to be able to acquire such a quality asset is a testament of the dept of the company in both its lithium expertise and its recently announced partnership with Ganfeng Lithium, a global leader in the industry.”

The Sal de la Puna Project

The Sal de la Puna Project covers approximately 11,000 hectares of the Pastos Grandes basin located in the Puna region of Salta province at an average elevation of 4,000 metres above sea level. The project hosts a large portion of the Pastos Grandes salar adjacent and south of Millennial Lithium’s 12,700 hectare Pastos Grandes project and Litica’s Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes project which shares the northern portion of the same salar. Litica is a subsidiary of Latin American leading oil and gas producers PlusPetrol S.A., who acquired LSC Lithium in 2019 giving them ownership of their lithium assets in Argentina. The Sal de la Puna project is also located 50 km north of Lithium X Energy Corp.’s project, which was sold for $265 million in 2018, where Mr. Morales and Mr. Randall were senior executives.

Seite 1 von 5
Arena Minerals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arena Minerals to Acquire Large, High-Grade Lithium Brine Project in Salta, Argentina THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arena Minerals Inc. ("Arena" or the "Company") (TSX-V: AN) is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Arena Minerals Closes $2.8M Financing Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co.
01.03.21
Arena Minerals Announces First Tranche Closing of $2.8 Million Private Placement Led by Leading Lithium Producer Ganfeng Lithium Co.