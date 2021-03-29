 
FTI Consulting to Acquire The Rhodes Group

Addition of Construction Consulting Firm Further Enhances Disputes and Expert Testimony Offerings

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire The Rhodes Group, a leading construction consulting firm with offices in Pittsburgh and Houston. The acquisition is expected to close during the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With the addition of approximately 40 billable professionals, including one Senior Managing Director and three Managing Directors, The Rhodes Group will join the Construction & Environmental Solutions practice within the Company’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. The addition of these professionals, including Andrew Rhodes, the Founder and President of The Rhodes Group, will further enhance FTI Consulting’s leading construction advisory, dispute resolution and expert testimony capabilities in North America and provide The Rhodes Group’s existing clients with access to FTI Consulting’s global, diversified platform.

“We are delighted to welcome these outstanding professionals to FTI Consulting,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “Construction & Environmental Solutions is one of our strongest and fastest-growing practices globally, and the opportunity to add the industry-leading team from The Rhodes Group supports our ambition of serving leading law firms, contractors and owners as they navigate the most challenging construction-related disruption and disputes.”

Founded in 1999, The Rhodes Group provides construction advisory, forensic accounting and expert testimony services to clients throughout the entire project lifecycle, from preconstruction through formal dispute resolution, with a focus on the power, oil and gas, industrial, infrastructure and commercial building sectors. The Rhodes Group’s experience includes multi-million and multi-billion-dollar projects across multiple service offerings, including construction claims consulting, expert testimony, project alignment services, Critical Path Method (“CPM”) scheduling and three-dimensional modeling and animation.

