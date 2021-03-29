 
VERUS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FISCAL Q1 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS; REALIZES 73% IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING COSTS

Gaithersburg, MD, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verus International, Inc. (“Verus” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: VRUS) reported financial results for the fiscal 2021 first quarter ended January 31, 2021. In conjunction with this release, the Company is also providing additional details on business developments subsequent to the quarter’s end.

For fiscal Q1 2021, management is noting the following items of importance:

  • Revenue decreased 44% on a year-over-year basis to $3.5 million during Q1 2021 compared to $6.2 million during fiscal Q1 2020, due in part to a planned product line repositioning that is expected to contribute higher margin revenue beginning in Q2 2021;
  • Gross profit margin was 17.1% for fiscal Q1 2021, 338 basis points lower than the 20.5% generated during fiscal Q1 2020;
  • Operating expenses of $0.7 million were 73% lower than fiscal Q1 2020 operating expenses of $2.6 million, primarily due to the completion of the former CEO’s stock-based compensation program and expense rationalization measures across nearly all business categories;
  • Operating loss of $0.1 million was 92% lower than the $1.4 million reported in fiscal Q1 2020;
  • Net loss from continuing operations was $0.4 million, an 80% improvement over the $2.3 million reported in the prior year period, with non-cash expenses decreasing $0.6 million year-over-year; and
  • Gross convertible notes payable decreased 35% to $273,000 in Q1 2021 compared to $423,000 in the prior quarter, Q4 2020.

“This quarter showed our commitment to become a profitable company,” explained Verus CEO Andy Dhruv. “That process begins with expense rationalization. While decoupling from our most capital-intensive business units, we also have been aggressively optimizing expenses in nearly every operating category. We now have a smaller footprint, with lower operating costs across our organization, from office space to legal expenses, giving us a fresh start while we implement our new product line strategy. This plan will stress quick turnaround sales of high margin, high demand products under our own in-house developed brands, which do not require royalty payments. In that regard, we are also actively working to rapidly transition a larger portion of our sales into the CBD category, where our margins are three to five times higher than our traditional food business. We still have some work to do to accelerate this strategy, but we have completed the first steps to position ourselves for future growth. Our singular focus is to become profitable as soon as possible.”

