SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: zooplus AG - Just all-time highs delivered; Initiate with BUY

zooplus AG_update zooplus achieved healthy results in 2020 on a strong loyal customer base across geographies and solid performance in its own brands business. The global pet and pet supply market is expected to further grow in the coming years, driven by a growing population and the progressive "humanization" of pets in most countries. In addition, Europe is expected to continue to grow significantly in the field of online retailing, digitalization, and Covid-19-related changes of customer purchase behavior. zooplus is expected to follow its strategy of fast-growing top-line growth and sustainably expanding its business in other countries. We take the mid-point of its 2021E guidance and slightly lower assumptions than management targets in its 5-year-horizont into account. However, zooplus is running a well-established and digital business model, which easily could beat mid-term estimates and hence, improve attractiveness and shareholder value (ROCE 21E: 12.9%) due to the scalable business model. Backed by these assumptions, we derive a DCF-based price target of EUR 267.00 and a BUY recommendation. For 5 current investment ideas, check our Weekly Screener. This week we are looking for companies which show strong share price momentum. Please note that AlsterResearch publishes MiFID II compliant research only. For a detailed discussion on MiFID II, please visit https://www.research-hub.de