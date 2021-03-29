 
SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: zooplus AG - Just all-time highs delivered; Initiate with BUY

Nachrichtenquelle: AlsterResearch AG
29.03.2021, 13:50   

zooplus achieved healthy results in 2020 on a strong loyal customer base across geographies and solid performance in its own brands business. The global pet and pet supply market is expected to further grow constantly.

SRH AlsterResearch AG Initiation: zooplus AG - Just all-time highs delivered; Initiate with BUY zooplus achieved healthy results in 2020 on a strong loyal customer base across geographies and solid performance in its own brands business. The global pet and pet supply market is expected to further grow in the coming years, driven by a growing population and the progressive "humanization" of pets in most countries. In addition, Europe is expected to continue to grow significantly in the field of online retailing, digitalization, and Covid-19-related changes of customer purchase behavior. zooplus is expected to follow its strategy of fast-growing top-line growth and sustainably expanding its business in other countries.

