German Green Technology from DAS Environmental Experts for Swiss DSM Nutritional Products AG / Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor for sustainable wastewater treatment for the food industry

Dresden (ots) - Increasing production capacities have stretched the existingwastewater treatment plant at the chemical company DSM Nutritional Products inSwitzerland to its limits. Wastewater characteristics of the chemical industrywith strict regulations of the beverage and food industry - the experts ofGerman green technology experts of DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (DAS EE)mastered the challenge and installed a two-stage MBBR plant.At the site DSM operates the world's largest production facility for vitamin E.The plant also produces pharmaceuticals, substances for the cosmetics industry,dietary supplements and additives such as vitamins, carotenoids and folic acid.The expertise of the Dresden-based environmental technologists was required tohandle not only the increased volume, but also the purification of thewastewater. "The wastewater characteristics correspond to those of the chemicalindustry - but the regulations to be met are similar to those for the beverageand food industries. These strict limits must be reliably met even after theproduction expansion", reports Karl Ruediger, project manager at DAS EE.Initially, a temporary addition to the existing wastewater treatment plant wasplanned, because the production expansion at the site was accompanied by anincrease of the hydraulic load. DAS EE opted for a two-stage MBBR plant (MovingBed Biofilm Reactor) in order to quickly adapt the wastewater treatment to theplanned increase in production.Today, the plant is used under productionconditions in the food industry. DAS EE supports DSM with supervision. Onlineremote maintenance ensures a continuous cost-saving service.