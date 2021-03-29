German Green Technology from DAS Environmental Experts for Swiss DSM Nutritional Products AG / Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor for sustainable wastewater treatment for the food industry
Dresden (ots) - Increasing production capacities have stretched the existing
wastewater treatment plant at the chemical company DSM Nutritional Products in
Switzerland to its limits. Wastewater characteristics of the chemical industry
with strict regulations of the beverage and food industry - the experts of
German green technology experts of DAS Environmental Expert GmbH (DAS EE)
mastered the challenge and installed a two-stage MBBR plant.
At the site DSM operates the world's largest production facility for vitamin E.
The plant also produces pharmaceuticals, substances for the cosmetics industry,
dietary supplements and additives such as vitamins, carotenoids and folic acid.
The expertise of the Dresden-based environmental technologists was required to
handle not only the increased volume, but also the purification of the
wastewater. "The wastewater characteristics correspond to those of the chemical
industry - but the regulations to be met are similar to those for the beverage
and food industries. These strict limits must be reliably met even after the
production expansion", reports Karl Ruediger, project manager at DAS EE.
Initially, a temporary addition to the existing wastewater treatment plant was
planned, because the production expansion at the site was accompanied by an
increase of the hydraulic load. DAS EE opted for a two-stage MBBR plant (Moving
Bed Biofilm Reactor) in order to quickly adapt the wastewater treatment to the
planned increase in production.Today, the plant is used under production
conditions in the food industry. DAS EE supports DSM with supervision. Online
remote maintenance ensures a continuous cost-saving service.
http://www.das-ee.com
Full report and visuals: http://bit.ly/DAS_EE_DSM
Contact:
WeichertMehner (Press),
Robert Weichert,
+49351 50140202,
mailto:robert.weichert@weichertmehner.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/154475/4876243
OTS: DAS Environmental Expert GmbH
