EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: Stefan Doboczky (natural person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Lenzing AG

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 29.03.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro


price volume
106.40 2,000

total volume: 2,000
total price: 212,800
average price: 106.40


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


explanation: The transaction is a joint purchase of 2,000 pcs. of shares with a
total value of EUR approx. 212,800 by Stefan Doboczky, chairman of the Managing
Board of Lenzing AG, and his wife, Klaudia Doboczky.



end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Lenzing AG

A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

