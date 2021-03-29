EANS-DD Lenzing AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Stefan Doboczky (natural person)
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: Chief executive officer
issuer information:
name: Lenzing AG
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000644505
description of the financial instrument: Share
type: acquisition
date: 29.03.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Vienna Stock Exchange - XVIE
currency: Euro
price volume
106.40 2,000
total volume: 2,000
total price: 212,800
average price: 106.40
explanation: The transaction is a joint purchase of 2,000 pcs. of shares with a
total value of EUR approx. 212,800 by Stefan Doboczky, chairman of the Managing
Board of Lenzing AG, and his wife, Klaudia Doboczky.
