Pioneering Company Lift Foils Announces New 2021 eFoil Lineup and Launches the LIFT3, Its Most Advanced and Novel eFoil

- The new 2021 Lift Foils eFoils allows riders to experience the thrill of flying over the water, with best-in-class specs across all categories

- The LIFT3 and LIFT3 Elite are the company's newest personal water vehicles, available in four completely new board sizes, providing the world's most sophisticated adventure, and using the finest materials and state-of-the-art technology

- The 2021 lineup offers a customizable experience with 9 advanced hydrofoil wing options to pair with the Lift boards 

- The new eFoils are the lightest, most durable, longest-lasting, fastest, and most customizable on the market, setting a new standard for personal water sports

- Previously only available for $12,000,* prices now range from $10,900* to $14,000*

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lift Foils, the world's leading eFoil company, today announces the launch of its 2021 eFoil lineup. Lift Foils has spent over a decade creating extraordinary foiling experiences and released its original eFoil in 2018. The eFoil is a surfboard powered by an advanced lithium-ion battery and electric propulsion system that allows riders to levitate over water. As the first company to bring this groundbreaking watercraft to market, Lift continues to push boundaries at the forefront of a worldwide revolution in surf with its newest eFoil lineup. 

Lift's 2021 eFoil board lineup includes the LIFT2, LIFT3 (both now available for purchase), and the LIFT3 Elite (shipping in June 2021), granting riders an enjoyable personalized experience and the sensation of surfing and flying all in one. The eFoil is easy for people of all athletic capabilities to learn, and with five-day global shipping, anyone can effortlessly experience the incredible sensation of soaring over the water. The 2021 lineup's enhancements and varying price points make it all that much better.

After three years of board design and customer feedback, the LIFT3 has now officially come to life. The LIFT3 is the most advanced and innovative eFoil yet and offers best-in-class specifications across all product categories: durability, weight, maneuverability, battery life, customization, and speed. 

Upgraded construction

The LIFT3 boards are made from a proprietary carbon fiber blend engineered specifically for eFoil performance. They also feature enhanced carbon masts and upgraded carbon fiber electronic boxes. Lift Foils has always offered the most durable eFoils, but the new carbon fiber build makes the LIFT3 50% stronger, for truly best-in-class durability.

