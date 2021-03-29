 
ON24 Announces Byron Bardy as Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategic Alliances

ON24 (NYSE: ONTF) today announced that enterprise software veteran Byron Bardy has joined the company as vice president of corporate development and strategic alliances. Bardy is responsible for driving ON24’s corporate development strategy, including strategic alliances and technology partnerships globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005057/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Byron is a seasoned executive with a successful track record in forging new opportunities that drive inorganic business growth,” said Sharat Sharan, founder and CEO of ON24. “As we look to our next phase of success and global expansion, Byron will help broaden our ecosystem of partners and technology relationships to bring together the industry’s most powerful Digital Experience Platform.”

Bardy has more than 25 years of corporate development and strategic alliances experience in enterprise software and financial services. He most recently served as vice president of corporate development at Medallia, leading the company’s mergers and acquisitions strategy and equity investments. Bardy has also held corporate development, go-to-market strategy, and business operations positions at Lithium Technologies (now Khoros), Adobe, and EMC. He began his career in investment banking.

ON24 has extensive technology partnerships with leading CRM, marketing automation, and other technology companies that provide complementary capabilities with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, including Adobe, Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP. In his role, Bardy will help add more partner offerings, including vertical and independent software provider applications, to accelerate adoption of ON24 solutions and help companies drive the best digital experiences for their customers.

“ON24 is at the epicenter of helping businesses across every industry make the shift to digital engagement,” said Byron Bardy. “Partnerships with leading technology providers give customers the deep integrations they need combined with ON24 data and insights to drive seamless digital experiences across marketing and sales.”

Join us at The ON24 Experience virtual event on April 28, 2021 to learn about the digital experiences marketing leaders are creating to engage audiences, as well as the latest technology integrations with the ON24 Digital Experience Platform. Register at ON24.com/Experience.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based digital experience platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 1,900 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US Banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports an average of 4 million professionals a month totaling over 2.5 billion engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

