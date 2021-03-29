 
checkAd

Quotient and Mondelēz International Team Up for Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that CEO, Steven Boal, will speak together with global snack company, Mondelēz International, at the first-ever Path to Purchase Institute Retail Media Forum. Boal will be joined by Mondelēz International’s Steve McGowan, RVP, Shopper Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, and Anne Martin, Customer Director, Shopper Marketing, to discuss the integrated digital media and promotions strategy behind the launch of OREO THINS. The upcoming virtual panel, titled, “OREO THINS: Mondelēz International’s Recipe for Retail Media and Promotional Success,” will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

In this panel, Boal, McGowan and Martin will examine how Mondelēz International’s strategy to engage with retailer and offsite channels drove measurable sales for the new product. Additional areas of discussion will explore how the success of the omnichannel campaign resulted in:

  • Effective retailer collaborations that drove incremental sales and loyalty
  • Millions of consumers loading OREO THINS offers onto retailer loyalty cards and mobile offers
  • Cohesive and consistent brand experiences throughout the consumer journey across a national online-offline campaign
  • New OREO franchise buyers growth, measured by a closed loop performance-based promotion model, reinforced by working digital media

To learn more about Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Forum event, visit: https://www.retailmediaforum.com/_rmf2021/HOME

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Quotient Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quotient and Mondelēz International Team Up for Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Forum Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that CEO, Steven Boal, will speak together with global snack company, Mondelēz International, at the first-ever Path to Purchase Institute Retail …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.03.21
Quotient Partners with Peapod Digital Labs to Launch Industry-First Promotion Amplification Tool to Maximize Temporary Price Reductions through Automated Digital Media
08.03.21
Quotient Builds Business Momentum with Industry Shift to Digital
01.03.21
Quotient Technology to Present at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.02.21
3
Quotient Technology Inc - Plattform für In-Store-Point-of-Sale