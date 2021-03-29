Quotient and Mondelēz International Team Up for Path to Purchase Institute’s Retail Media Forum

In this panel, Boal, McGowan and Martin will examine how Mondelēz International’s strategy to engage with retailer and offsite channels drove measurable sales for the new product. Additional areas of discussion will explore how the success of the omnichannel campaign resulted in:

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT), the leading digital media and promotions technology company, today announced that CEO, Steven Boal, will speak together with global snack company, Mondelēz International , at the first-ever Path to Purchase Institute Retail Media Forum. Boal will be joined by Mondelēz International’s Steve McGowan, RVP, Shopper Marketing & Strategic Partnerships, and Anne Martin, Customer Director, Shopper Marketing, to discuss the integrated digital media and promotions strategy behind the launch of OREO THINS . The upcoming virtual panel, titled, “ OREO THINS : Mondelēz International’s Recipe for Retail Media and Promotional Success,” will take place on Wednesday, March 31 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

Effective retailer collaborations that drove incremental sales and loyalty

Millions of consumers loading OREO THINS offers onto retailer loyalty cards and mobile offers

offers onto retailer loyalty cards and mobile offers Cohesive and consistent brand experiences throughout the consumer journey across a national online-offline campaign

New OREO franchise buyers growth, measured by a closed loop performance-based promotion model, reinforced by working digital media

About Quotient

Quotient (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital media and promotions technology company that creates cohesive omnichannel brand-building and sales-driving opportunities to deliver valuable outcomes for advertisers, retailers and consumers. The Quotient platform is powered by exclusive consumer spending data, location intelligence and purchase intent data to reach millions of shoppers daily and deliver measurable, incremental sales.

Quotient partners with leading advertisers and retailers, including Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills, Unilever, Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General and Peapod Digital Labs, a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. Quotient is headquartered in Mountain View, California, and has offices across the US as well as in Bangalore, Paris, London and Tel Aviv. For more information visit www.quotient.com.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

