 
checkAd

Baker Hughes Acquires Exclusive License from SRI International for Mixed Salt Process Technology for Carbon Capture

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with SRI International to use SRI’s innovative Mixed-Salt Process (MSP) for CO2 capture. SRI has received support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Fossil Energy (FE) and National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) in developing its MSP technology. The agreement with SRI follows Baker Hughes’ acquisition of Compact Carbon Capture announced in November 2020, and further expands and complements its CCUS (carbon capture, utilization, and storage) for applications such as the treatment of flue gases from fossil fueled power plants, gas turbines, industrial applications, and the cement industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005134/en/

The advancement of carbon capture technology solutions is widely considered critical to delivering CO2 emissions reductions needed to meet global 2050 climate and net-zero emissions targets. In the energy and industrial sectors, carbon capture is among the most viable decarbonization paths for both retrofitting existing assets and greenfield projects. The Baker Hughes CCUS portfolio features advanced turbomachinery, solvent-based state-of-the-art capture processes, well construction and management for CO2 storage, and advanced digital monitoring solutions.

“The Mixed Salt Process combines an efficient, post-combustion carbon capture process that uses a novel solvent formulation that relies on commodity chemicals. Our process has the benefits of a low manufacturing carbon footprint, reduced energy consumption and greater efficiency. The technology also differentiates itself from other state-of-the-art amine-based carbon capture technologies by negligible solvent-degradation and reduced water use, as well as the fact it uses a widely available and environmentally friendly solvent,” said Manish Kothari, president of SRI International. “As an energy technology company committed to the energy transition, Baker Hughes is the ideal partner to demonstrate the advantages and commercial benefits of our MSP solution.”

“Technology plays a key role in ensuring that new energy frontiers such as CCUS are cost-competitive and sustainable,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Turbomachinery & Process Solutions at Baker Hughes. “In this period of CCUS market formation we are strategically and purposefully investing in the development and industrialization of innovative technologies to be deployed in a cost-effective manner once the market reaches maturity. Once commercialized, the MSP has the potential to contribute to the advancement of CCUS, providing a lower-cost and energy-efficient carbon capture solution with reduced emissions, making it ideal for commercial applications.”

The MSP developed by SRI currently has a technology readiness level of 4 as per the scale defined by the European Union as part of the Horizon 2020 framework program. The MSP combines readily available potassium and ammonia (NH3) salt solutions to enable reduced reboiler and auxiliary electric loads, emissions, and water usage. In addition, the MSP requires a smaller footprint than competing CCUS solutions.

About SRI International:

SRI International creates world-changing solutions making people safer, healthier, and more productive. SRI, a research center headquartered in Menlo Park, California, works primarily in advanced technology and systems, biosciences, computing and education. SRI brings its innovations to the marketplace through technology licensing, spin-off ventures and new product solutions.

About Baker Hughes:

Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and with operations in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at bakerhughes.com

Baker Hughes Company Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Baker Hughes Acquires Exclusive License from SRI International for Mixed Salt Process Technology for Carbon Capture Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR) announced it has entered into a global exclusive licensing agreement with SRI International to use SRI’s innovative Mixed-Salt Process (MSP) for CO2 capture. SRI has received support from the U.S. Department of Energy’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.03.21
Baker Hughes and Horisont Energi Sign MoU for Groundbreaking Offshore Barents Sea Carbon Capture, Transport and Storage Project
15.03.21
Baker Hughes Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast
10.03.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baker Hughes Company - BKR
08.03.21
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Baker Hughes Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
06.03.21
BAKER HUGHES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Baker Hughes Company on Behalf of Baker Hughes Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
05.03.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Baker Hughes Company and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.03.21
BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Baker Hughes Company Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – BKR
04.03.21
Baker Hughes und C3 AI veröffentlichen die BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization-Anwendung für die Bedarfsplanung und Produktionsplanung
03.03.21
Baker Hughes & C3 AI Release BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization Application for Demand Planning & Manufacturing Production Scheduling
03.03.21
Baker Hughes & C3 AI Release BHC3 Production Schedule Optimization Application for Demand Planning & Manufacturing Production Scheduling

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
44
Baker Hughes