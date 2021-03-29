 
NeoPhotonics Appoints Kimberly Y. Chainey to its Board of Directors

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN), a leading developer of silicon photonics and advanced hybrid photonic integrated circuit-based lasers, modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high speed communications networks, today announced that Kimberly Y. Chainey has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Chainey currently serves as Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel and Secretary of AptarGroup, Inc., a NYSE-listed global company engaged in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions, a role that includes leading Aptar’s global government relations. Before her current role, she served as Vice President and General Counsel of Panasonic Avionics Corporation, an in-flight entertainment and communications solutions company.

From 2014 to 2018, Ms. Chainey served in a variety of roles at Avis-Budget Group, a vehicle mobility solutions company, including Associate General Counsel and Legal Lead for Latin America and Asia Pacific and Associate General Counsel for Global Mergers and Acquisitions, Strategy and Innovation. From 2007 to 2014, she served in a variety of legal roles of increasing responsibility at The Hershey Company, a global confectionery and snacks company, culminating as Associate General Counsel, International, where Ms. Chainey led the international legal function.

Ms. Chainey holds a juris doctor from the University of Pennsylvania, a master of business administration from the University of Pennsylvania (The Wharton School), and a bachelor of arts in Environmental Science and Public Policy from Harvard University.

“I am excited to join the board of NeoPhotonics, a recognized leader in photonic integration for coherent high-speed transmission. I believe in the company and in their technology as a critical enabler for cloud communications, which over the last year we have seen transform the way we work and play,” said Kim Chainey.

“We are very pleased to have Kim Chainey join our Board of Directors. Her extensive background in legal and regulatory affairs will provide our Board with valuable insights into the complex compliance requirements for the key markets we address worldwide,” said Tim Jenks, NeoPhotonics Chairman and CEO.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics is a leading developer and manufacturer of lasers and optoelectronic solutions that transmit, receive and switch high-speed digital optical signals for Cloud and hyper-scale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. The Company’s products enable cost-effective, high-speed over distance data transmission and efficient allocation of bandwidth in optical networks. NeoPhotonics maintains headquarters in San Jose, California and ISO 9001:2015 certified engineering and manufacturing facilities in Silicon Valley (USA), Japan and China. For additional information visit www.neophotonics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release includes statements that qualify as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including anticipated future financial performance. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are only predictions based on the company’s current expectations, estimates and projections The actual company results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks and uncertainties relating to the company’s business, are described more fully in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

2021 NeoPhotonics Corporation. All rights reserved. NeoPhotonics and the red dot logo are trademarks of NeoPhotonics Corporation. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

