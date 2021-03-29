 
fuboTV to Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results on May 11, 2021

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it will issue financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the market closes on May 11, 2021.

Following the release, fuboTV CEO David Gandler and CFO Simone Nardi will host a live video webinar at 5:30 p.m. ET on May 11, 2021 to review these results and provide a brief business update.

The company continues to be pleased with and confident in the execution of its growth strategy and expansion into online sports wagering, and looks forward to discussing its results in more detail.

Instructions on how to access the May 11 call will be announced in the coming weeks and will be posted on the company’s investor relations website.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry’s current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants. Through its cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live TV channels, including 42 of the top 50 Nielsen-ranked networks across sports, news and entertainment — more than any other live TV streaming platform (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2020). fuboTV intends to add interactivity to its streaming experience with the launch of a predictive free-to-play gaming app in Q3 2021.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., expects to launch Fubo Sportsbook, a comprehensive sports and entertainment experience through sports betting and interactive gaming, in Q4 2021, subject to obtaining requisite regulatory approvals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of fuboTV and on information currently available to fuboTV. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events or future financial and operating performance, fuboTV’s growth strategy, the anticipated launch of fuboTV’s predictive free-to-play gaming app and the anticipated launch of Fubo Sportsbook. Although fuboTV believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, fuboTV can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause fuboTV’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, market and global economic conditions; fuboTV’s ability to access debt and equity financing; changes in applicable laws or regulations and fuboTV’s ability to operate a sportsbook and other gaming-related products and services. Other important factors that could cause fuboTV’s actual results to differ materially are detailed in the caption titled “Risk Factors” in fuboTV’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports fuboTV files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and are available from fuboTV without charge. However, new risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, fuboTV does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

