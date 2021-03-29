Lineage Cell Therapeutics Announces Vitelliform Maculopathy Patient Treated With OpRegen Under Named Patient Compassionate Use

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE American and TASE: LCTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cell transplants for serious medical conditions, today announced that a patient suffering from adult-onset vitelliform macular dystrophy (AVMD) had recently been treated with its lead product candidate, OpRegen, at Hadassah-Hebrew University Medical Center in Jerusalem, using a named patient compassionate use approval granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health. OpRegen is an investigational cell therapy consisting of allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) cells administered to the subretinal space and is currently being investigated in a 24-patient phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) with geographic atrophy (GA).

“Lineage is pioneering a new branch of medicine, consisting of the directed differentiation and transplant of specific cell types to replace damaged or dying cells with the goal of restoring or improving function lost to injury or disease,” stated Brian M. Culley, Lineage CEO. “With OpRegen, we are transplanting new retina cells to replace old cells that were lost or damaged to disease, with a goal of providing stability or functional improvements to vision. As outlined more fully on our recent earnings call, we believe there are many potential applications of Lineage’s core technology and intend this year to demonstrate that although we currently have three clinical-stage product candidates, those assets and our underlying platform may have utility in additional settings. For example, our RPE cells may be useful for treating additional retinal diseases, such as AVMD or Stargardt’s Disease. Similarly, our spinal cord program may be applicable to other conditions characterized by demyelination, and our oncology platform may have application across many different tumor types, depending on which antigen we elect to present to the patient’s immune system.”

Mr. Culley continued, “In this first instance, we treated a patient with AVMD, because it closely resembles dry AMD and similarly involves impaired RPE function and progressive vision loss. When the team at Hadassah approached us about treating their existing AVMD patient with OpRegen on a compassionate use basis, we were supportive of the request and saw it as an opportunity to investigate a new application for our OpRegen product candidate.”