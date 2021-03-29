 
42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, to Deliver Keynote at Everbridge COVID-19 Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit, May 26-27, 2021

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced 42nd President of the United States Bill Clinton as its first keynote for the Spring 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) virtual leadership summit to be held May 26-27. The two-day global symposium addresses resilience strategies and best practices as global businesses, governments and economies seek recovery and a return to normalcy from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will hear presentations from world leaders, health experts and C-suite executives from cross-industry and geography.

42nd President of the U.S., Bill Clinton, to Deliver Keynote at Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Everbridge symposium series, which kicked off in 2020, offers global leaders a valuable forum to exchange views on how to safely reopen economies and restore the ability for people to return to schools, offices and other public spaces. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medicine, transportation, entertainment, and academia.

“By bringing together the brightest minds in government and business, along with top health experts from around the world, our 2021 COVID-19: Road to Recovery symposium tackles the complex challenges and best practices required to help solve this public health crisis faster – from efficient distribution of a vaccine to safely returning people to work and re-opening economies,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “With the establishment of the Clinton Foundation and President Clinton’s commitment to matters of global health and economic recovery, we welcome his important perspective and proven leadership on solutions for improving the lives of people around the world.”

As the 42nd president of the United States, President Clinton served two terms from 1993 to 2001. Under his leadership, the country enjoyed the strongest economy in a generation and the longest economic expansion in U.S. history, including the creation of more than 22 million jobs. After leaving the White House, President Clinton established the Clinton Foundation with the mission to improve global health, strengthen economies, promote health and wellness, and protect the environment. In addition to his Foundation work, President Clinton has served as the top United Nations envoy for the Indian Ocean tsunami recovery effort and as the UN Special Envoy to Haiti. Today, the Clinton Foundation is supporting economic growth, capacity building, and education in Haiti.

