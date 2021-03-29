 
checkAd

Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021, 14:05  |  91   |   |   

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company has shipped the 100-millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government. More than 67 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine have been administered in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention1.

“I would like to thank the millions of people who have put their confidence in Moderna’s science and our COVID-19 vaccine. We are encouraged by the fact that more than 67 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and we are humbled to know that we are helping address this worldwide pandemic with our vaccine,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “I would also like to thank the Moderna team, our suppliers and our U.S. manufacturing partners including Lonza and Catalent, for their tireless and extraordinary work in completing this important milestone.”

Moderna has increased its shipments to the U.S. government five-fold since receiving Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on December 18, 2020, from more than 16 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 88 million doses to date for the first quarter of 2021. Monthly shipments to the U.S. government in the first quarter were 18 million doses in January, 26 million doses in February, and 44 million doses to date in March. Looking forward, the Company expects to ship 40-50 million doses per month to the U.S. Government to fulfill its commitments. All U.S. government supply comes from Moderna’s dedicated supply chain in the U.S.

The Company expects to meet its commitment dates to the U.S. Government for all currently ordered doses of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, including delivery of the second 100 million doses by the end of May 2021 and the third 100 million doses by the end of July 2021. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publicly displays U.S. COVID-19 vaccines delivered by vaccine type, including Moderna. These results generally track Moderna’s shipment records, but with a time lag.

About the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine

The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine is an mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 encoding for a prefusion stabilized form of the Spike (S) protein, which was co-developed by Moderna and investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) Vaccine Research Center. The first clinical batch, which was funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, was completed on February 7, 2020 and underwent analytical testing; it was shipped to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on February 24, 2020, 42 days from sequence selection. The first participant in the NIAID-led Phase 1 study of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was dosed on March 16, 2020, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing. On May 12, 2020, the U.S. FDA granted the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Fast Track designation. On May 29, 2020, the first participants in each age cohort were dosed in the Phase 2 study of the vaccine. On July 8, 2020, the Phase 2 study completed enrollment.

Seite 1 von 4
Moderna Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Moderna

Diskussion: Problematische Chartdeutungen von vermeintlichen Profis - ein Diskussionsthread
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Moderna Announces Shipment of 100 Millionth Dose of its COVID-19 Vaccine to the U.S. Government Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company has shipped the 100-millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. Government. More than 67 million …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Accenture to Acquire Cygni to Help Clients Accelerate Cloud First Strategies With Software ...
QIAGEN Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for NeuMoDx Multiplex Test Expanding COVID-19 ...
McAfee MVISION Cloud Native Application Protection Platform Now Generally Available
Arcosa, Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Notes
Global Real-Time Payments Transactions Surge by 41 Percent in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Accelerates ...
Tempest and Millendo Announce Proposed Merger Agreement
Study Investigates the Impact of Automating Respiration Rate Measurement Using Masimo Rad-G with ...
Cazoo to Become Listed on NYSE through $7.0 Billion Business Combination with AJAX I
Visa Becomes First Major Payments Network to Settle Transactions in USD Coin (USDC)
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Deadline for Securities Fraud Class Action ...
Titel
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
La Française de l'Énergie:  Half-Year Results 2021
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Launch of New Temperature Indication Solution TempSafe Electrocard
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Cresco Labs Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Results with Record Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA1 ...
Frequency Therapeutics Releases New Data from Two FX-322 Clinical Studies; Plans to Advance ...
AeroFarms, the World Leader in Indoor Vertical Farming, to Become Publicly Traded Company through ...
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action Against PLUG POWER ...
 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Signs Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment
Titel
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
Ontrak Pre-Announces 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:50 Uhr
Erste Impfstoff-Lieferungen von Johnson & Johnson Mitte April
14:03 Uhr
Minister Müller bei der WHO - Keine Zusage von Impfstoff-Spenden
28.03.21
Rund 3,5 Millionen Impfungen an einem Tag - USA stellen Rekord auf
28.03.21
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
28.03.21
ROUNDUP Großbritannien erwartet Moderna-Impfstoff gegen Corona
28.03.21
Großbritannien erwartet Moderna-Impfstoff gegen Corona
25.03.21
ROUNDUP: Biden verdoppelt bei erster Pressekonferenz Ziel für US-Impfkampagne(1) 
25.03.21
POLITIK/ROUNDUP/EU-Gipfel: Dreimal so viel Corona-Impfstoff im zweiten Quartal
25.03.21
Biden verdoppelt Ziel: 200 Millionen Impfungen in ersten 100 Tagen
25.03.21
Studie: Geimpfte Schwangere geben Antikörper an Babys weiter

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
27.03.21
1.423
Moderna
26.03.21
12
Problematische Chartdeutungen von vermeintlichen Profis - ein Diskussionsthread
19.01.21
230
Moderna Announces Proposed Public Offering of Shares of Common Stock
04.01.21
4
Analyse: Das Jahr der Impfung
21.07.20
13
Moderna kommt in den Nasdaq-100