BetterLife Added to Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF

Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB : BETRF / FRA: NPAU) is pleased to announce that it has been added to the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF (PSYK : NEO), the world's first ETF offering direct exposure to North American publicly listed securities that have significant business activities in, or significant exposure to, the psychedelics industry.

BetterLife’s therapeutic pipeline includes TD-0148A, a nontoxic second-generation Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (“LSD”) derivative molecule that mimics the projected therapeutic potential of LSD in the treatment of disorders such as severe depression, substance dependencies, post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”), and migraines.

Ahmad Doroudian, BetterLife’s CEO, said “We are honoured to be included in the Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF as part of the first quarterly rebalance of its holdings. The ETF will bring additional exposure to potential new investors and generate value for existing shareholders.”

The Company also announced today that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") by issuing 1,779,833 common shares at a price of CAD$1.40 per common share for gross proceeds of CAD$2,491,766.  The common shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws, which hold period expires four months and a day following the date of issuance.  BetterLife will use the proceeds for working capital purposes and for advancement of pre-clinical and clinical programs.

About Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc.

Horizons ETFs Management (Canada) Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Horizons ETFs product family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Horizons ETFs has over $17.5 billion of assets under management and 88 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges.

For further information please visit www.HorizonsETFs.com.

About BetterLife Pharma Inc.

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of next generation psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders. Utilizing drug delivery platform technologies, BetterLife is also refining and developing drug candidates from a broad set of complementary interferon-based technologies which have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and human papillomavirus.

