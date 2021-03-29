Zscaler and CrowdStrike Extend Zero Trust Security from Devices to Business Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) and CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), two leaders in cloud-native security, today announced a series of integrations that deliver end-to-end security protection from the endpoint to the application. These integrations for joint customers strengthen security by providing an identity-centric and data-centric zero trust approach that encompasses data, people, devices, workloads, and networks.

Zscaler is CrowdStrike’s first cloud security partner to leverage CrowdStrike Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) in general availability to enable secure access to applications from any endpoint, regardless of the user or location. Utilizing the expansive telemetry of the CrowdStrike Falcon platform that processes over 5 trillion events a week, ZTA grants dynamic conditional access based on continuous real-time security posture assessments of device health and compliance checks. Through the integration with Zscaler Private AccessTM (ZPATM), access to private applications can be automatically adapted based on the ZTA assessment score and updated access policies from Zscaler.

“Employees are working from anywhere and applications are moving to the cloud,” said Amit Sinha, president, chief technology officer, board member, Zscaler. “The enterprise perimeter doesn’t exist anymore, the internet is the new corporate network, and security should follow users and workloads wherever they are. Zero trust requires decoupling application access from being on the corporate network and allowing access based on identity, context, and business policies. This dramatically reduces an organization's attack surface and prevents lateral propagation of attacks that we've seen repeatedly when organizations rely on legacy firewall and network-centric solutions."

This collaboration between the two cloud-native security leaders provides joint customers with adaptive, risk-based access control to private applications, enabling improved defense for people working from anywhere. The integration also enables automated workflow between the two platforms through threat intelligence and telemetry data sharing, providing zero-day malware protection, automatic update of inline custom blocklists, and faster data correlation and impact assessment.