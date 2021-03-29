Hans Enriquez, CEO and President of MedX Holdings, Inc., Discusses Hemp Farming & Cannabis Outlook for USA in New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announced the availability of a recent interview with the leadership of MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), a brands and acquisition company. The interview focuses on the work being done by the Company on its hemp farm, the outlook for hemp in Texas and the entire US, other news and moves by MedX and a 2021 outlook from the CEO.

Interview provides details from the CEO regarding the company achievements in the first quarter of 2021 and the goals for the remainder of 2021

Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Enriquez explains the work and achievements for the Company in Q1 2021. He also provides his thoughts on the hemp markets, how MedX will position itself, how they will grow through accretive acquisitions to build shareholder value and how Texas is preparing to be a major player in hemp with key votes currently taking place.

Enriquez tells Smith, “Growth by acquisitions is part of our strategy. There is no shortage of start-ups and emerging companies with software and great products. They are going to need our assistance and we want to be there to help build their brands.” Enriquez added, “We have a lot in store for our shareholders. We plan on being a leader here in Texas. As it stands today, Texas’ economy ranks 11th in the world. Texas can grow to be the absolute leader in hemp production in the USA.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-march-medx-holdings-medh/.

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

