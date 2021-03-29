Kratos’ Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator Named Infrastructure Game Changer by American Society of Civil Engineers

ASCE combed through successful solutions across the major infrastructure sectors to identify the most innovative game changers and identified North Dakota’s pilot program utilizing Kratos’ ATMA which was developed in collaboration with Royal Truck & Equipment, the nation’s largest producer of Truck Mounted Attenuator vehicles.

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, today announced its Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA), a driverless version of mobile crash barriers, has been recognized by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) as an “Infrastructure Gamechanger” in the organization’s 2021 Report Card for American Infrastructure .

In the commercial highway maintenance industry, driving a Truck Mounted Attenuator (TMA) is one of the most dangerous task assignments in the work zone. The TMA vehicle functions as a human-driven mobile crash barrier following behind slow moving highway maintenance operations shielding those workers and equipment from errant drivers entering the work zone. Workers assigned to drive the TMA are at serious risk of lifelong injury if/when their TMA is impacted by another vehicle which can range from a family sedan to an 80,000-pound tanker truck traveling at 60 mph or more. In the United States, there are more than 12 crash-related fatalities every week in the road work zone.

Kratos’ Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator, a driverless TMA used during road construction and highway maintenance vehicles, shields workers and equipment ahead from errant drivers entering the work zone. Hundreds of lives are lost in the U.S. annually with manned TMAs. By removing the human from the most dangerous assignment in mobile highway operations, Kratos’ ATMA has the potential to save lives and change this deadly trend.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Kratos is a leading innovator in development and application of affordable unmanned technologies. Our disruptive solutions have consistently been game changers in defense applications, and we are proud to now be recognized for providing a game-changing infrastructure solution that will save lives on America’s roadways.”