Geekco Concludes a Strategic Partnership With Eva Coop Allocating Over $ 300,000 to Promote Local Businesses and Delivery Services via the FlipNpik App

MONTREAL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: GKO) – Geekco Technologies Corporation (“Geekco”) announces the conclusion of a strategic partnership with Eva Coop (“EVA”) a cooperative. Geekco and Eva, two young Quebec entities, are now joining forces to promote local businesses through the FlipNpik application. Thus, from mid-April it will be possible for users and members of Eva who have downloaded the FlipNpik application and who actively promote local businesses, to benefit from exclusive promotional offers including those offered by Eva within the surprise box on the FlipNpik application.



Eva is a socially responsible cooperative, founded in Quebec, with the mission to offer delivery and passenger transport services at a very competitive price and thus to contribute to the local economy by responding to the growing demand. Eva’s vehicles are now driving through Montreal, Quebec and Saguenay and they are just at the beginning of their first few kilometers. In the past few months, Eva has made over 50,000 rides and deliveries for nearly 48,000 users. Their ecosystem includes more than 1,800 drivers and serves more than 400 businesses as well as customers at the airports of Montreal and Quebec.



“It is with great pride that we announce our collaboration with Eva. This will allow us to offer our users, in our surprise box on FlipNpik, 10$ gift certificates applicable on the delivery of products and/or the transportation services, in order to jointly reward the active local community promoting neighborhood businesses. In addition, as part of this collaboration, FlipNpik will also offer Eva’s members additional benefits,” says Ms. Nadira Hajjar President of Geekco.

"In Eva, we recognize the identity and example of Quebec’s entrepreneurship. Before the pandemic, Eva was only a passenger transport service. Since the start of the pandemic, they have been able to adapt their services to better serve the community and businesses with a range of services at very competitive prices and without commission. The pandemic has created multiple economic victims, especially in the restaurant and retail landscape. It is our duty to encourage local companies that offer solutions that are more viable, responsible and beneficial to the local economy,” adds Ms. Hajjar.