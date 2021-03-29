Canaan Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on April 12, 2021

The Company’s management team will hold a Direct Event conference call on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (or 8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Details for the conference call are as follows:

HANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) ("Canaan" or the "Company"), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Event Title:

Registration Link:

Canaan Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8075184

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through April 20, 2021, by dialing the following numbers:

International:

United States:

Hong Kong, China:

Replay PIN: +61-2-8199-0299

+1-646-254-3697

+852-3051-2780

8075184



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.canaan-creative.com.

About Canaan Inc.

Established in 2013, Canaan Inc. provides high-performance computing solutions to efficiently solve complex problems. In 2016, Canaan successfully initiated the production of its first 16nm chip and passed the test to receive China's national high-tech enterprise certification. In 2018, Canaan achieved major technological breakthroughs to launch the K210, the world's first-ever RISC-V-based edge artificial intelligence (AI) chip, which is now widely used for access control in situations such as smart door locks and more. Canaan Inc. is currently focused on the research and development of advanced technology, including such areas as AI chips, AI algorithms, AI architectures, system on a chip (SoC) integration and chip integration. Using the AI chip as its base, Canaan Inc. has established an intellectual value chain. Canaan Inc. also provides a suite of AI service solutions and is able to tailor these solutions to the needs of its partners. For more information, please visit: investor.canaan-creative.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Canaan Inc.

Mr. Shaoke Li

Email: IR@canaan-creative.com

ICR Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (347) 396-3281

Email: canaan.ir@icrinc.com