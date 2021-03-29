ORYZON Enrolls First Patient in PORTICO, a Phase IIb Clinical Trial With Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

PORTICO (EudraCT No.: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients. The two primary independent objectives of the trial will be a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of BPD.

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in the PORTICO Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), at the Vall d’Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona, Spain.

The study will include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and as an adaptive design has a pre-defined interim analysis to adjust the sample size in case of excessive variability around the endpoints or an unexpectedly high placebo rate. The study has started in Europe with the activation of two sites in Barcelona, Spain. It is expected that around 20 sites from Spain, Germany, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as the United States will participate in the study. Recruitment is expected to complete in approximately 18 months.

Oryzon’s Chief Medical Officer for CNS, Dr. Michael Ropacki, said “PORTICO is the first interventional clinical trial in a real-world BPD population, with inclusion and exclusion criteria designed to offer the highest potential for a viable treatment option for BPD patients. These patients are typically treated off-label with drugs with significant side-effect profiles. Vafidemstat has already proven to be safe and well-tolerated in clinical trials in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. Vafidemstat is non-sedating, does not cause unwanted weight gain or produce extrapyramidal side effects. We are excited and hopeful that vafidemstat may provide a safe and effective therapy for BPD patients and allow them the opportunity for a full and productive life.”