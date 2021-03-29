 
checkAd

ORYZON Enrolls First Patient in PORTICO, a Phase IIb Clinical Trial With Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.03.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

  • Global Phase IIb adaptive trial recruiting patients in Europe and the U.S.
  • The first interventional clinical trial in a real-world Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) patient population
  • Independent assessment of reduction of agitation and aggression, as well as overall BPD disease improvement

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in the PORTICO Phase IIb clinical trial with vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD), at the Vall d’Hebrón Hospital in Barcelona, Spain.

PORTICO (EudraCT No.: 2020-003469-20) is a multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled Phase IIb trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of vafidemstat in BPD patients. The two primary independent objectives of the trial will be a reduction of aggression and agitation and an overall improvement of BPD.

The study will include 156 patients in total, with 78 patients in each arm, and as an adaptive design has a pre-defined interim analysis to adjust the sample size in case of excessive variability around the endpoints or an unexpectedly high placebo rate. The study has started in Europe with the activation of two sites in Barcelona, Spain. It is expected that around 20 sites from Spain, Germany, Bulgaria and Serbia as well as the United States will participate in the study. Recruitment is expected to complete in approximately 18 months.

Oryzon’s Chief Medical Officer for CNS, Dr. Michael Ropacki, said “PORTICO is the first interventional clinical trial in a real-world BPD population, with inclusion and exclusion criteria designed to offer the highest potential for a viable treatment option for BPD patients. These patients are typically treated off-label with drugs with significant side-effect profiles. Vafidemstat has already proven to be safe and well-tolerated in clinical trials in approximately 300 treated subjects, some on continuous therapy for up to 18 months. Vafidemstat is non-sedating, does not cause unwanted weight gain or produce extrapyramidal side effects. We are excited and hopeful that vafidemstat may provide a safe and effective therapy for BPD patients and allow them the opportunity for a full and productive life.”

Seite 1 von 4
Oryzon Genomics S.A Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ORYZON Enrolls First Patient in PORTICO, a Phase IIb Clinical Trial With Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder Global Phase IIb adaptive trial recruiting patients in Europe and the U.S.The first interventional clinical trial in a real-world Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) patient populationIndependent assessment of reduction of agitation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Major Precious Metals Granted Additional Mineral Exploration Licence at Skaergaard; Discloses ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces its Addition to the Market's First Psychedelic Stock Index ETF
The Philippines FDA Approves the Use of Leronlimab to Treat a COVID-19 Patient
Remarkable Turnaround Following Leronlimab Treatment in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patient After 84 ...
Kirkland Lake Gold to Host Detour Lake and Sustainability “Teach-In” Presentations
Orphazyme announces topline results from pivotal trial of arimoclomol for Inclusion Body Myositis ...
WISeKey $WKEY announces the first ever luxury NFT auction with a Jean-Claude Biver Hublot Big Bang ...
Hexagon Agility receives orders from UPS for CNG trucks
Neptune Digital Assets to Receive Its First Order of Bitcoin Mining Machines and to Complete ...
Titel
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation
Digihost Announces Grant of Stock Options
CLINUVEL expands DNA Repair Program
Results for the year ended 31 December 2020
Bombardier Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Senior Notes
Atari: Availability of the Half-Year Financial Report as of September 30, 2020
Digihost Acquires 60 MW Power Plant Increasing Hashrate Capacity to 3 EH
Vow ASA: Private Placement successfully completed
Clean Power Shares Its Investee Company, PowerTap‘s, Update on the Development of the PowerTap ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Hunter Technology Market Testing Pilot April Launch
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.03.21
ORYZON Publishes Vafidemstat First-in-Human Clinical Trial Manuscript in CNS Drugs Journal
18.03.21
ORYZON to Participate in Upcoming Virtual International Conferences in March and April
15.03.21
ORYZON Announces Successful Pre-IND Meeting with FDA for the Clinical Development of Vafidemstat in Borderline Personality Disorder
09.03.21
ORYZON Presents vafidemstat 12-month Clinical Data From its Phase IIa Clinical Trials ETHERAL and REIMAGINE-AD in Alzheimer’s at the Virtual AD/PD-2021 Conference