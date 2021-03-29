 
Vallon Pharmaceuticals Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

- Pivotal data from lead program, ADAIR, expected in second half 2021

- Potential NDA filing for ADAIR in Q2 2022; targeting a ~$9 billion U.S. ADHD market1

- Novel abuse-deterrent platform technology enables pipeline expansion opportunities across multiple drugs and indications


PHILADELPHIA, PA,, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON), (“Vallon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the development of novel drugs that are designed to deter abuse in the treatment of CNS disorders, today reported its financial results for the full year 2020.

Additionally, the Company provided an update on its development programs, ADAIR and ADMIR, which leverage the Company’s proprietary technology that is designed to resist manipulation for snorting and provide barriers to injection.

Recent Highlights

  • Successfully completed an $18.0 million initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker “VLON”;
  • Appointed Marella Thorell, an accomplished executive leader with more than 30 years of experience in finance and operations, to Board of Directors;
  • Presented positive data from two studies at the 2021 American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) Annual Meeting, evaluating ADAIR which demonstrated bioequivalence to immediate release (IR) dextroamphetamine when administered orally and appears to be less desirable to recreational drug abusers when snorted compared to currently available IR dextroamphetamine; and
  • Presented positive data from proof-of-concept intranasal human abuse study at the 2020 American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP) Annual Meeting, which demonstrated ADAIR to have less abuse potential than standard IR dextroamphetamine when manipulated and misused intranasally, while at the same time maintaining a similar Pk profile to standard IR dextroamphetamine when taken orally as prescribed.

“The last few months have been truly transformational for the Company with the closing of our IPO and listing on Nasdaq. We are now well funded and committed to driving awareness, advancing an important abuse deterrent formulation for patients and building shareholder value in the near and long-term,” commented David Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of Vallon. “We continue to drive our lead program, ADAIR, towards approval and expect topline results from the SEAL study, our ongoing pivotal intranasal abuse study in the second half of this year, which will support our planned NDA filing in the second quarter of 2022. There is a large and growing concern about prescription stimulant abuse. With the data we have generated to date, and pivotal data expected later this year, we believe we are well-positioned to offer the first immediate-release abuse-deterrent formulation of an ADHD stimulant and access a significant market opportunity.”

