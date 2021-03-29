 
Arizona Gold Announces Senior Management Appointment & Management Changes

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) is very pleased to announce that Mr. John C. Galassini has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Galassini will direct all efforts associated with the current restart of operations at the Copperstone Gold mine. Mr. Galassini is a mining professional with a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years while possessing considerable knowledge in all aspects of mine construction and operations. Mr. Galassini’s track record of delivering production efficiencies and business excellence will prove of great value and benefit as we advance the Copperstone gold mine back into production. Mr. Galassini has extensive experience bringing both greenfield and brownfield mines into production, and has expertise in both open-pit and underground mining. Mr. Galassini has successfully managed processing facilities in a multitude of commodities.

Mr. Galassini’s previous senior roles include Vice President, Ciner Resources; Senior Vice President Mining, Nyrstar Metals; Chief Operating Officer Sunshine Silver Mines; Regional Vice President, North America Kinross Gold; Senior Vice President, Americas Freeport-McMoRan; Various senior roles with Phelps Dodge Mining from General Manager, Morenci to President Bagdad and Candelaria and Senior Vice President North American Operations. Mr. Galassini holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from New Mexico State University.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Gold, stated: “We are extremely fortunate to bring on board someone of John’s calibre and experience as we advance to production at the Copperstone gold mine. John’s direct experience in all aspects of mining from construction to operations with a focus on execution and results will prove invaluable to the Company.”

Martin Kostuik has stepped down from his position as President of Arizona Gold to pursue other business opportunities. The company would like to extend its sincere thanks to Mr. Kostuik for his contributions over the past four years and wishes him well in his future business endeavours.

Mr. Giulio T. Bonifacio will assume the role of President in addition to his Chief Executive role which will further streamline the leadership team.

About Arizona Gold

Arizona Gold is an emerging American gold producer advancing the restart of production at its 100-per-cent-owned, fully permitted, past-producing Copperstone mine project, located in mining-friendly Arizona. The Copperstone mine project demonstrates significant upside exploration potential that has yet to be drilled within a 50 square-kilometre (12,258 acres) land package that includes past production of over 500,000 ounces of gold by way of an open-pit operation.

