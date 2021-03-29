 
AgroFresh Reaches Patent Infringement Settlement with Decco Post-Harvest, Inc. and its Parent Company, UPL Limited

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced the Company has reached a settlement in its ongoing litigation against Decco Post-Harvest, Inc. and Decco’s parent company, UPL Limited.

The terms of the settlement agreement, pursuant to which all outstanding litigation between the parties is now settled, are confidential.

“AgroFresh transformed the post-harvest industry more than 20 years ago with the development and commercialization of SmartFresh Quality System 1-MCP technology. Our consistent commitment to research and development continues to drive innovation for the industry, which is the backbone of our organization. We are pleased to settle this matter as we shift our focus to the future,” said Jordi Ferre, AgroFresh CEO.

About AgroFresh
AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

Disclaimer

