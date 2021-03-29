 
Data Storage Corporation Announces Appointment of Thomas Kempster as Executive Vice President of Strategic Development

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (OTCQB: DTST) (the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity, disaster recovery protection and cloud solutions, today announced that it has appointed Thomas Kempster to the new position of Executive Vice President of Strategic Development. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kempster served as President of Service Operations for the Company.

In his new role, Mr. Kempster’s responsibilities will include development of enterprise distribution channels, expansion of existing service lines, and formation of strategic partnerships, as well as other business development activities.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, stated, “This appointment recognizes Tom’s immeasurable contributions to the Company, and allows us to refocus our internal resources with the goal of accelerating our growth strategy, including expansion into new industries and verticals including government and international. Tom is uniquely qualified for this position based on his many years of experience and expertise developing new business and cultivating enterprise relationships. He has an extensive industry network and understands the importance of identifying synergistic opportunities.”

Prior to DCS’s acquisition of ABC in 2016, Mr. Kempster founded and developed ABC Services, Inc., a solutions provider specializing in IBM power environments since 1994. Mr. Kempster was responsible for developing strategic partnerships with many industry leaders such as IBM, Microsoft, and VMware to build a successful solution-driven business. ABC Services, Inc., with the help of its strategic partnerships, worked with organizations across the United States and continued to expand. Mr. Kempster began his career in 1985 as a computer technician at Systems Configuration Services (SCS) where he was trained on IBM System hardware and software operating systems. In 1989, he was hired by Diversified Data Corp. as their general manager to assist in building a Technical Division to support IBM-specific sales. Mr. Kempster spearheaded the service division into a successful and profitable entity. Mr. Kempster then joined CAC Leasing where his business development experiences further inspired his vision to form ABC Services, Inc.

