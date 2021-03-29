Ipsidy’s AuthentifID is Selected by On The Fly POS for FIDO2 Passwordless Login and Transaction Authorization

LONG BEACH, NY and DORAL FL, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification solutions, and On The Fly POS, a subsidiary of The POS Lab, a U.S. based provider of innovative cloud-based payment solutions, announced they have signed an agreement to deploy Ipsidy’s biometric solutions to deliver enhanced identity assurance across its card-present and payment gateway merchant portfolios.

On The Fly POS selected the Ipsidy IDaaS platform to enhance the security and operational efficiency of its merchant point-of-sale platform and its Electronic Merchant Gateway (EMG). Proof by Ipsidy will help On The Fly POS and EMG combat identity fraud during merchant onboarding. Proof harnesses mobile technology to capture and validate a government issued credential (such as a driver’s license), biometrically matches a selfie of the applicant to the credential, and thereby confirms the rightful owner of the document is present and applying for a merchant account.