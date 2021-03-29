GameSquare Esports Mourns the Passing of Board Member Maurice J. Colson

“Moe was an extraordinary advisor, a deeply thoughtful businessman and an incredibly supportive advocate,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “It was a great privilege to work alongside Moe, and I speak for the executive team and board of directors when I say that his wisdom, experience, and integrity will be deeply missed.”

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ”, “ GameSquare Esports ” or the “ Company ”) announces the death of board member Maurice “Moe” Colson who passed away on March 26, 2021.

“I was saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Moe Colson had passed away,” added Neil Said, GameSquare’s Chairman of the Board. “I worked with Moe for many years, he was such a great person and a friend. His contribution to business and to his community at large will be greatly missed.”

Mr. Colson served as an independent director at GameSquare Esports since October 2020, having joined from Magnolia Columbia where he served as a director from March 2011. In addition to his duties as a board member, Mr. Colson was a member of the audit committee. With more than three decades of experience in domestic and international capital markets, Moe provided tremendous insight and knowledge across a wide range of business issues.

