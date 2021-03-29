Philip J. Facchina, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal of SurgCenter Development, Joins Mesoblast Board

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced that Philip J. Facchina has joined its Board of Directors. Mr Facchina is Chief Strategy Officer of SurgCenter Development (SurgCenter), one of the largest private operators of ambulatory surgical centers (ASC) in the US specializing in spine, orthopaedic and total joint procedures. The principals of SurgCenter were the lead investors in Mesoblast’s successful US$110 million private placement, completed earlier this month.



Mr Facchina brings more than 35 years of experience in corporate strategy, finance, and business development across several industries, including healthcare. Since 2018, Mr Facchina has been Chief Strategy Officer at SurgCenter, overseeing the company’s strategic relationships, including its relationships with the broad US ASC market and its constituents. Over its three-decade history, SurgCenter has developed approximately 225 ambulatory centers, and partnered with thousands of leading physicians throughout the US. Prior to SurgCenter, Mr Facchina spent two decades in the public and private capital markets, where he directly managed public and private capital transactions of equity and debt, led M&A and special advisory processes including take-privates. From 2008 to 2017, Mr Facchina served as a Partner, Co-Portfolio Manager and the Chief Operating Officer of Ramsey Asset Management, an institutional investment management firm, and from 1998 to 2008 Mr Facchina led the technology, media, and communications and healthcare investment banking groups of FBR Capital Markets. Mr Facchina currently serves as an independent director for ViON Corporation and MilltechFX, and is Advisor to the CEO of Johanna Foods Inc. Previously, among other directorships and committee posts, Mr. Facchina served on the Board of Web.com (Nasdaq:WEB), where he led Corporate Governance.

Commenting on his appointment Mr Facchina said, “My fellow principals at SurgCenter and I are very excited about the future potential for Mesoblast across the breadth of its platform technology from chronic heart failure and inflammatory bowel disease to the potential treatment for chronic low back pain. I welcome the opportunity to make a significant contribution to the success in bringing these potential treatments to market and look forward to working with the Board and management team.”