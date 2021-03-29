Bragg Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting and Intent to List on the Nasdaq Stock Market

In connection with today's mailing of the Company’s management information circular (" Circular ") for its Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting, Bragg is seeking authorization from shareholders to grant the board of directors the discretion to complete a share consolidation, if necessary , in order to demonstrate compliance with the applicable Nasdaq initial listing price requirement.

TORONTO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B gaming technology platform provider Bragg Gaming Group ( TSX:BRAG , OTC: BRGGF ) (" Bragg " or the " Company ") announced today that the Company will host a meeting of shareholders on April 28, 2021. Bragg also announced today that the Company has filed an application to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Circular seeks authorization for a range of ratios up to one (1) share for fifteen (15) shares. In the event a share consolidation is required to meet the applicable Nasdaq listing requirement, the Company will delay implementation of the consolidation until it believes that it has demonstrated to Nasdaq compliance with all other applicable requirements for initial listing. The consolidation would take effect a minimum of five business days prior to listing on Nasdaq. The Company’s proposed Nasdaq listing is dependent on satisfying Nasdaq quantitative and qualitative listing standards and there is no assurance that such listing will be completed.

The Circular can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

For Bragg Gaming Group, contact:

Yaniv Spielberg, CSO, Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

For media enquiries or interviews, please contact:

Keera Hart, Kaiser & Partners Communications

keera.hart@kaiserpartners.com

905.580.1257

For investor enquiries, please contact:

David Gentry

dgentry@bragg.games

1-800-733-2447

407-491-4498

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.