TAOP Signs Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement with Shanghai Guanghua Education and Wuhu Sasan

SHENZHEN, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP, the “Company”), a provider of Internet-based smart display screens, and a new-media ecosystem that enables targeted advertising and online retail, announces today that it has entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Shanghai Guanghua Education Investment Management Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Guanghua Education”) and Wuhu Sasan Education Management Co., Ltd. (“Wuhu Sasan”), a majority-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Guanghua Education for a term of three years.



Established in 1999, Shanghai Guanghua Education is an education technology service provider engaged in education technology system development, education course content development, education business investment, consulting and management, and sales of technological equipment and stationery. Its main customers are the private schools under the Guanghua brand located in Wuxi city, Hefei city, Ningbo city, and Kunming city. Founded in 2019, Wuhu Sasan is engaged in education management, education project research, education course content development, education software development, educational activities planning and sales of teaching supplies.