Limestone Announces Proposed Acquisition of Ebbtide Holdings, LLC and Offering of Up to $17 Million of Convertible Debentures
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT) has
entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to purchase 100% of Ebbtide Holdings, LLC (“Ebbtide”) of White Bluff, Tennessee (the “Acquisition”).
The purchase price of the Acquisition is comprised of USD$5,280,000 in cash and the assumption and payment of USD$4,043,800 Ebbtide’s existing debt. The Acquisition and working capital will be
financed through the issuance of up to $17.0 million of convertible debentures of the Company through a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).
Acquisition of Ebbtide
Ebbtide manufactures the Aquasport and Boca Bay brands for their own account, as well as the Limestone line-up under contract for Limestone. The Acquisition will allow for the expanded production of all of these brands, in an effort to meet the growing market demand for marine products. Following the closing of the Acquisition, Limestone will have over 50 independent dealer locations servicing the Great Lakes and the East and Gulf Coasts of the United States. “The acquisition of Ebbtide Holdings is a keystone transaction in the continued and rapid growth of our company. The combination of heritage brands Limestone and Aquasport provides continuity in reputation for safety, performance and quality, coupled with the addition of the Boca Bay and Ebbtide brands further diversifying the Company's offering. Our team members in Collingwood, Ontario will be responsible for directing product development and North American sales, marketing, distribution and finance, allowing the team in Tennessee to focus primarily on production and regional sales. By securing expanded manufacturing capacity and a broad dealer network, we are well positioned to become a significant force in the North American marine industry” said Scott Hanson, CEO of the Company. All boats will continue to be manufactured in Ebbtide’s recently upgraded 145,000 square foot facility in White Bluff, Tennessee.
Benefits to Limestone:
- Full control of manufacturing process: Brings manufacturing in-house, giving Limestone full control of the process and ability to capture margin at various stages of production.
- Significantly increases production capacity: Recently upgraded 145,000 square-foot manufacturing plant with annual capacity of ~1,300 boats.
- Expanded and diversified brand portfolio: Adds Aquasport heritage brand with large consumer following to complement the Limestone brand, along with Boca Bay and Ebbtide brands.
- Strengthened dealer distribution network: Nearly triples the number of dealer locations and deepens Limestone’s presence along the US East Coast, Southeast Coast and Gulf Coast.
-
Accretive to Limestone shareholders: Significantly increases pro forma revenue and profitability.
