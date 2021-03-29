Limestone Announces Proposed Acquisition of Ebbtide Holdings, LLC and Offering of Up to $17 Million of Convertible Debentures

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

COLLINGWOOD, Ontario, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BOAT) has entered into a Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to purchase 100% of Ebbtide Holdings, LLC (“Ebbtide”) of White Bluff, Tennessee (the “Acquisition”). The purchase price of the Acquisition is comprised of USD$5,280,000 in cash and the assumption and payment of USD$4,043,800 Ebbtide’s existing debt. The Acquisition and working capital will be financed through the issuance of up to $17.0 million of convertible debentures of the Company through a non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).

