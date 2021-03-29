 
Sio Gene Therapies to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX), a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies to radically improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that the company will participate in select upcoming investor and scientific conferences in April. Details can be found below.

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks: 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease Day

Participation: Panel discussion and 1-on-1 investor meetings
Panel Title: Emerging Approaches Targeting CNS Indications Like FTD and GM1
Panel Presenter:
 Pavan Cheruvu, MD, Chief Executive Officer
Panel Date & Time: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/guggenheim/sio-gene-therapies-april-2021

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean

Participation: Panel discussion and corporate presentation
Panel Title: Innovation: Shortening the Path to Commercialization in Advanced Therapies
Panel Presenter: Parag V. Meswani, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer
Date: April 6, 2021
The company presentation and panel discussion will be available to view on-demand throughout the entirety of the conference. Please visit www.meetingonthemed.com for full information including registration.

NTSAD’s 43rd Annual Family Conference

Participation: Presentations on GM1 and GM2 gangliosidosis (Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff disease) programs
Date & Time: April 23, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 PM ET
Both sessions will occur concurrently and are available to all attendees who can register for the event here.

The company will also participate in a number of medical events throughout April including the ACMG Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting, AAN 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, and the Virtual World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2021.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies combines cutting-edge science with bold imagination to develop genetic medicines that aim to radically improve the lives of patients. Our current pipeline of clinical-stage candidates includes the first potentially curative AAV-based gene therapies for GM1 gangliosidosis and Tay-Sachs/Sandhoff diseases, which are rare and uniformly fatal pediatric conditions caused by single gene deficiencies. We are also expanding the reach of gene therapy to highly prevalent conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, which affects millions of patients globally. Led by an experienced team of gene therapy development experts, and supported by collaborations with premier academic, industry and patient advocacy organizations, Sio is focused on accelerating its candidates through clinical trials to liberate patients with debilitating diseases through the transformational power of gene therapies. For more information, visit www.siogtx.com.

Contacts:

Media

Josephine Belluardo, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
(646) 751-4361
jo@lifescicomms.com
info@siogtx.com

Investors and Analysts

Parag V. Meswani
Sio Gene Therapies Inc.
Chief Commercial Officer
investors@siogtx.com


