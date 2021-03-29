 
Tigermed Reports 2020 Annual Results With Solid Growth

HANGZHOU, China, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting Co., Ltd. (stock code: 300347.SZ / 3347.HK), a leading provider of innovative clinical research solutions for biopharmaceutical and medical device industry, reports its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Reporting Period").

This press release is for information and summary only and is not intended to provide any representation, in whole or in part, of the relevant matters. For further information, please refer to the 2020 annual report and relevant announcements published on the websites of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (www.szse.cn) and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (www.hkexnews.hk).

All financials disclosed in this press release are prepared based on International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), and in RMB.

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue achieved 13.9% year-over-year growth to RMB 3,192.3 million
  • Clinical Trial Solutions realized revenue of RMB 1,519.2 million during the Reporting Period, representing a year-over-year growth of 12.8%. The increase was primarily due to the increased revenue from our clinical operation and other services including medical registration, medical translations, and pharmacovigilance, etc.
  • Clinical-related and Laboratory Services realized revenue of RMB 1,673.1 million during the Reporting Period, representing a year-over-year growth of 14.9%. The increase was primarily driven by the gradual recovery of demand of our laboratory, site management and patient recruitment and DMSA services.
  • Revenue generated in the PRC increased by 19.2% year-over-year to RMB 1,906.7 million
  • Revenue generated overseas increased by 6.8% year-over-year to RMB 1,285.6 million
  • Net profit achieved 108.3% YoY growth to RMB 2,030.6 million. Adjusted Non-IFRS Net Profit Attributable to the Owners of the Company achieved 36.9% YoY growth to RMB 987.2 million.

Full Year 2020 Business Highlights

In China, with the effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had resumed normal operations for most of our business during the second half of 2020. We were able to initiate more clinical trials and recruit more patients compared with first half of 2020, and actively engaged in discussions with our customers, research institutions, and scientists on clinical trial projects for COVID-19 therapies and vaccines. We had a total of RMB 7,260.3 million Backlog as of December 31, 2020, representing a 44.9% YoY Growth.

Disclaimer

