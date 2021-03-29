 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2021 / 14:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Klemens
Last name(s): Hallmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.68 EUR 2563200.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.6800 EUR 2563200.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-03-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XFRA


29.03.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

65185  29.03.2021 



