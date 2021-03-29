 
Applebee’s Cheers to the Changing Seasons with NEW $5 Springtime Sips

Spring is here, and you can smell the tequila in the air! Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the margaritas are ready to be poured. That’s right, NEW Springtime Sips have arrived to help Applebee’s guests welcome margarita season!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210329005024/en/

Head to your neighborhood Applebee’s to give a toast with the latest $5 Mucho Cocktails. Sink your teeth into the NEW Tipsy Shark – a Pacific-inspired margarita made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and margarita mix topped with a gummy shark. Or, cool off with the NEW Strawberry Daq-A-Rita, a half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen combination made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry and margarita mix.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Springtime Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

"If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass," says Patrick Kirk Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. "Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark – our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila. ”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google). Details on Applebee’s safety-first dining experience can be found at Applebees.com/safety.

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign-up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Applebee’s E-Club and receive a welcome offer!

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

About Applebee's

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee's restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood. Applebee’s has 1,711 franchise and company-operated restaurants in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and 11 other countries as of December 31, 2020. Applebee's is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world's largest full-service restaurant companies.

For media inquiries, email us at mediarelations@applebees.com

Disclaimer

