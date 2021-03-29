 
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Opening Redlands Grill in La Cantera Heights Today

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: JAX) (the Company), owner and operator of a multi-regional collection of upscale restaurants, is opening a Redlands Grill today in San Antonio at 17422 Fiesta Texas Drive in La Cantera Heights, a premier commercial and retail center.

According to Mark A. Parkey, President and Chief Executive Officer of J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., the new Redlands Grill is a chef-driven, boutique-style restaurant bringing discerning guests a contemporary take on classic American cuisine.

“We are pleased to formally open our new Redlands Grill,” Parkey said. “The new restaurant in La Cantera Heights is our second restaurant in San Antonio. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests and to providing an exceptional dining experience with emphasis on the finest in made-from-scratch, quality food.”

The Redlands Grill restaurant in La Cantera Heights has 8,350 square feet with seating for 279 guests. Archie Mitchell has been named General Manager and Vincente Garcia has been named Executive Chef.

Serving both lunch and dinner, the Redlands Grill menu features a wide selection of American classics, including prime rib of beef roasted on the bone, steaks, fresh seafood, premium sandwiches, and entrée salads. Redlands Grill has a full-service bar that will include an outstanding selection of award-winning wines both by the glass and bottle, as well as handcrafted cocktails served with a signature side car.

The operating hours for the new Redlands Grill are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

About J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc.
 J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. is a collection of restaurants that focus on providing high quality food, outstanding professional service, and an attractive ambiance. The Company, which has owned and operated J. Alexander’s restaurants since 1991, has its headquarters in Nashville, TN. For additional information, visit www.jalexandersholdings.com.

