Mogo Launches First Bitcoin Cashback Mortgage

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.03.2021   

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that it has extended its unique bitcoin cashback rewards program – which currently applies to the Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card and digital spending account – to include MogoMortgage. Under the program, Mogo members who take out a new mortgage or refinance with Mogo can earn up to $3,100 cashback deposited in their Bitcoin and Rewards account.

“Our bitcoin rewards program is all about giving our members more ways to accumulate bitcoin,” said David Feller, Mogo’s Founder and CEO. “It’s clear that we’re still in the beginning stages of seeing consumers add bitcoin to their financial portfolios, just as we’re seeing corporations add it to their balance sheets. Given the volatility and speculative nature of bitcoin, there’s an increasing number of Canadians who are looking for ways to participate without risking their own money, and our bitcoin rewards program meets this demand. As an independent mortgage brokerage, our goal has always been to help members get the best rate and the right mortgage, and now our new bitcoin rewards program will reward them with up to $3,100 in bitcoin.”

“Unlike traditional reward programs, bitcoin rewards have the unique characteristic of being an asset class that can rise in value over time - $3,100 invested in bitcoin 5 years ago would be worth over $350,000 today,” continued David Feller.

“The residential mortgage market in Canada is a massive market estimated at about $1.7 trillion, and we’re pleased to provide Canadians with a great way to get a mortgage, while also earning bitcoin,” added Greg Feller, Mogo’s President and CFO.

Members can apply anywhere and anytime through the free Mogo app. As a mortgage brokerage, Mogo works with some of the top lenders in Canada to put together a lineup of the best mortgage products and rates. This independence means Mogo’s professionals can provide personalized advice based on the individuals’ needs, rather than the needs of their bank.

To learn more about Mogo’s bitcoin cashback rewards, visit: https://blog.mogo.ca/mortgages-made-easy

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

Diskussion: Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?
26.03.21
Mogo Files Mixed Shelf Prospectus Ahead of Expiry of Existing Shelf Prospectus
23.03.21
Mogo to enter $4+ trillion Canadian Wealth Management Industry with acquisition of Leading Saving and Investing App, Moka Financial Technologies Inc.
23.03.21
Mogo Reports Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Financial Results
05.03.21
Mogo Schedules Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call

14:38 Uhr
521
Deutlich unterbewertete kanadische Fintech-Firma?